DUBAI Aug 26 Dubai's tighter property rules
aimed at preventing a housing bubble are the main cause of a
slowdown in the emirate's real estate sector rather than a
sustained drop in oil prices, industry experts said.
Dubai has a low reliance on oil despite hydrocarbons
providing three-quarters of the United Arab Emirates'
consolidated revenue in 2014, according to credit agency
Moody's. Abu Dhabi is home to the bulk of the UAE's energy
reserves.
"Dubai residential property sales have declined over the
past three quarters, but the drop in oil prices is coincidental
and the slowdown is more due to big price increases in 2013 -
the market is adjusting to return to affordable levels," said
Nicholas Maclean, managing director of consultants CBRE Middle
East.
"This is a positive trend and will help prevent a bigger
correction in the future."
While housing prices are expected to drift lower this year,
some experts said well-balanced supply and demand for properties
should keep prices stable.
Rival consultancy Cluttons estimates house prices in Dubai
rose 51 percent during 2013 before growth slowed to 3.4 percent
in 2014. This rebound followed a near-50 percent drop in prices
from 2008 as the global financial crisis and Dubai's debt
troubles sparked a real estate crash.
Last year, Dubai doubled property registration fees and the
UAE federal government raised the minimum mortgage deposits,
dampening demand.
"The government was right to act to curb speculation. It's
just that these measures have now coincided with a weakening
global economy," said Faisal Durrani, head of research at
property consultants Cluttons.
The impact of the new rules on house sales has been acute,
said Durrani, predicting further declines in prices in the
second half of 2015.
Cluttons forecasts about 20,000 new residential units will
be completed and handed over from now until 2017, while Dubai's
population is expected to increase by 400,000 over the same
period from 2.4 million at present. About 41,000 units have been
announced this year.
"Unit delivery and population expansion seem well matched,
which indicates the residential market should be pretty stable,"
added Durrani.
Yet prolonged low oil prices could lead to a UAE
construction slowdown, with the government the main real estate
facilitator through infrastructure spending and state-linked
developers that dominate the market.
"Oil is likely at unsustainably low prices - we should see a
rebound, which will substantially increase government revenues
in the medium term, but the question is when will that rebound
happen?" CBRE's Maclean said.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)