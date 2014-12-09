DUBAI Dec 9 Omniyat Group began work on a
48-storey tower in Dubai Maritime City on Tuesday, the first
residential building under construction at the long-delayed
project as developers bet the emirate's renewed property boom is
sustainable.
Dubai rents had risen for 10 straight quarters before
falling 1 percent in the third quarter, property consultants
CBRE reported in September, and prices are now back up around
their 2008 peaks.
Work on dozens of building projects has resumed and new
developments announced, sparking fears Dubai could repeat the
boom-bust cycle that left thousands of investors out of pocket
and some facing financial ruin.
Developers, however, remain bullish.
"I don't feel there's oversupply, we will see sustainable
growth rather than the large jumps seen in the last two years,"
Mahdi Amjad, chief executive of Dubai's Omniyat Group, told
reporters.
"You need to focus on the fundamentals and Dubai has
demonstrated that its financials are very strong -- tourism,
trade, the attraction Dubai has globally -- Dubai's real estate
market is much more mature than it was before."
His company broke ground on a 225-unit tower in Dubai
Maritime City on Tuesday, which the developer valued at 600
million dirhams ($163 million) and predicted would be finished
in 2017.
The City, first announced in 2003 and slated to be completed
by 2012 according to media reports, is part of DryDocks World,
which restructured $2.2 billion of debt in 2012. Both are units
of Dubai-government owned Dubai World.
Omniyat's tower is 80-90 percent funded through equity from
its shareholders, bank lending and off-plan sales, said Amjad.
Sales start on Wednesday and more than half the units have
already been reserved, he said.
"We will be awarding over 2 billion dirhams of construction
(contracts) over the next 6-9 months," said Amjad.
Omniyat, a privately-held company jointly owned by
Dubai-based and Kuwaiti investors, values its portfolio at 12
billion dirhams and this will double by 2020, he said.
Dubai Maritime City redesigned its master plan after several
companies failed to build on their plots, with the development
now scheduled to include 53 projects.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keith Weir)