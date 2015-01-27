DUBAI Jan 27 Dubai house prices will fall by up
to 10 percent in 2015 after rising almost 60 percent in two
years, with the emirate's robust economy helping it avoid a
repeat of a crash in 2008-9 despite a slump in oil prices,
property consultants JLL said on Tuesday.
The real estate sector in Dubai, one of seven emirates in
the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been among the most volatile
globally over the past decade as it turned from boom to bust to
boom again.
Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) estimates house prices rose 56
percent in the two years to June 2014, but have since stabilised
and now face a relatively minor correction this year.
"This time we think it will be more of a measured downturn,"
Craig Plumb, JLL head of research for the Middle East and North
Africa, told a news conference.
He forecast Dubai house prices on average will decline by up
to 10 percent in 2015. Rents will fall in parallel.
About 25,000 residential properties will be ready in 2015,
equivalent to about 7 percent of Dubai's present housing stock.
"It's manageable - with the population and incomes growing
you'd expect to absorb (that)," said Plumb. "It's not supply
that's causing the correction, it's more that prices got a bit
too high."
Dubai's economy likely grew about 4.5 percent in 2014 and
growth will rise above that level in the coming years, a senior
government official said in December.
The UAE is a major oil exporter, but Dubai itself is a
negligible producer, and JLL said the slump in crude prices
would have scant direct impact on the emirate's property sector,
at least for now.
But Dubai's stock market slump -- the index has
fallen 30 percent from June's 2014 high -- would have dented
investors' confidence, Plumb said.
The oil price fall has coincided with the dollar
strengthening against major currencies. The UAE dirham is pegged
to the greenback, so Dubai has become more expensive for many
foreign visitors and investors.
"That could have a small impact on the make-up of foreign
property buyers in the UAE, but the bigger picture won't
change," Plumb said.
Buyers from India, Britain and Pakistan were the biggest
purchasers of Dubai property last year, official data shows.
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan
Thomas)