PARIS Nov 16 Negotiations between the United Arab Emirates and France for the purchase of 60 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault are ongoing, a French source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The deal, which has been in the works since 2008, was thrown into doubt earlier in the day when Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called the proposed terms "uncompetitive and unworkable."

"The negotations continue, there is no failure," the source said. "It is part of the negotiating process ... The United Arab Emirates is trying to include the Eurofighter to negotiate the price."

The Eurofighter -- partially built by Britain's BAE systems and France's EADS -- is also a fighter jet.

Dassault's shares closed almost 8 percent down on Wednesday following the United Arab Emirates' statement.