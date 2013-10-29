ABU DHABI Oct 29 Construction of a $15.5
billion rail network linking the six wealthy Gulf Arab states
will start late next year and an overseeing authority for the
project is being set up, an advisor said on Tuesday.
The joint project is to develop a railway network linking
Oman in the south to Kuwait in the north through the United Arab
Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Progress has been held up by bureaucratic and technical
obstacles, but if the railway is completed, it could have a
major impact on the Gulf economy by stimulating trade and
limiting consumption of fuel for road travel.
Detailed engineering and design (DED) work will be completed
by late 2013 or early 2014, with construction to follow, Ramiz
Al-Assar, the World Bank's resident advisor to the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat, told a conference
organised by MEED, a business information company.
A GCC authority to oversee the project is being established
after it was recently approved by national ministers of
transport and finance, he said.
"Some key milestones have been achieved and we are targeting
for the project to be fully operational in 2018," he said.
GCC countries will build their parts of the railway on their
own; the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have begun their
construction work while other countries will start shortly, he
added. Oman has begun preliminary design on its rail project.
Meanwhile, the contract to study a proposal for a new
causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, part of the GCC rail
project, will be awarded next month and the study is scheduled
to be completed in 2014, he said. "This is an important
strategic project in the scheme."
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Regan Doherty; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)