DUBAI, Sept 1 National Bank of Ras al-Khaimah
(RAKBANK) has named Peter England, previously a senior
banker at Malaysia's CIMB Group, as its new chief
executive, the bank confirmed in a statement on Sunday.
Reuters reported last month that England, who was the head
of retail financial services business at CIMB, would replace
current CEO Graham Honeybill, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
Honeybill had initially been due to retire in July and be
replaced by Ian Larkin, a former managing director of Lloyds TSB
Commercial Finance, but Larkin quit before formally taking up
the role, sources told Reuters in May.
RAKBANK was one of the two banks named in a massive global
bank card fraud in May which saw nearly $45 million stolen from
the UAE lender and Oman's Bank Muscat.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)