DUBAI, April 7 Shareholders of National Bank of Ras al-Khaimah (RAKBANK) will meet on May 1 to decide whether to allow foreigners to hold up to 40 percent of its shares, the lender said in a bourse statement on Monday.

The bank, which is listed in Abu Dhabi, currently has a 20-percent cap on foreign ownership. Foreigners currently own 19.3 percent of the bank's shares, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)