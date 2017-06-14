BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
DUBAI, June 14 The central bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was raising its key interest rate by 25 basis points, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hike rates by the same margin.
The repo rate for borrowing short-term liquidity from the UAE central bank against certificates of deposit has been increased by 25 bps to 1.50 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Mark Heinrich)
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 A California state judge said on Thursday that San Francisco can demand from Uber records containing the ride-hailing company's driver contact information, the city attorney said.