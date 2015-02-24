DUBAI Feb 23 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co agreed with the United Arab Emirates on Monday to equip the oil-rich Gulf country's armoured vehicles with Talon laser-guided rockets, a company official told Reuters.

"It's a capability with a very meaningful demand from the community ... not just for UAE's needs but for developing capacity for the global market space," John Harris, CEO of Raytheon International told Reuters on the sidelines of a defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The firm did not give a contract value or say when delivery will begin.

Military vehicles produced locally by NIMR Automotive will be mounted with 16 Talon rockets, which was co-developed by Raytheon and Tawazun - an Emirati firm that is part of the state-owned defense company along with NIMR.

Tawazun, which makes firearms and also components for the aerospace and defence industries, won a UAE military contract in 2013 worth $117 million to procure Talon, which is now in full production. (Editing by Noah Browning)