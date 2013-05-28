DUBAI May 28 Royal Bank of Scotland's
former chief executive of its Middle East and Africa regional
investment banking business is joining Abu Dhabi-based First
Gulf Bank (FGB), two banking industry sources said on
Tuesday.
Penney, who resigned from RBS in March, will join FGB as
head of its wholesale banking division, the sources said. At RBS
he was replaced by James Miller.
FGB declined to comment, while Penney could not immediately
be reached for comment.
One of the sources said an internal circular was sent out by
FGB recently confirming Penney's appointment.
While Western banks have scaled back their operations in the
region mainly due to issues back home, local banks, who are
flush with liquidity, have been aggressively expanding and
taking away market share from international banks in lending and
other capital markets activity.
Banks such as Qatar National Bank and Dubai-based
Emirates NBD have also acquired some of the assets of
European lenders in the last year to diversify regionally and
attracted several senior bankers from global banks to look at
opportunities in local firms.
Last month National Bank of Abu Dhabi named Alex
Thursby, the former chief executive of international and
institutional banking at ANZ, as its chief executive.
Meanwhile QInvest, a Doha-based investment bank, appointed
Michael Katounas, previously with Swiss lender Credit Suisse
, to run its investment banking division.
FGB, the second-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by
market value, expects its loan book to grow by 10 percent in
2013, its chief financial officer said in February. The bank
posted a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on the
back of higher net interest income.
RBS sold its retail operations in the region to Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank in 2010 and withdrew from the mergers
and acquisitions business as part of a global plan in 2012. In
the region, it focuses mainly on debt products, risk management
and transaction banking.