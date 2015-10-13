DUBAI Oct 13 High occupancy levels in premium
office and residential property in Abu Dhabi helped keep overall
prices steady in the third quarter despite weakening demand,
consultants JLL said on Tuesday.
Like neighbouring Dubai, Abu Dhabi's real estate sector has
rebounded from a crash around the turn of the decade.
Residential prices rose 25 percent in both 2013 and 2014 before
flattening off, JLL estimates.
"Following a two year bull run ... a period of stabilisation
is not a bad thing," David Dudley, head of JLL's Abu Dhabi
office, said in a report that highlighted job and spending cuts
in energy and government sectors following an oil price slump.
"Some of Abu Dhabi's mega projects are expected to be
delayed further and phased over a longer time frame. On the
positive side, supply remains under control," he said.
The low number of vacancies in high-end residential
developments has enabled prices to hold steady. Abu Dhabi had
244,000 homes at the end of September, almost unchanged this
year. Sales and rental values for apartments and houses were
unchanged in the third quarter from the preceding three months.
Sales prices were also steady compared with 12 months
earlier, but rents for apartments and houses rose 7 percent and
3 percent respectively over the same period, JLL estimates.
The performance differs because rents are linked to end-user
demand while sales are mostly sentiment driven. The number of
sales has fallen, JLL said, but did not provide further details.
"This trend is expected to continue in the short term," said
Dudley.
In Abu Dhabi's commercial property sector, rent values for
so-called grade A offices were 1,850 dirhams ($504) per square
metre in the third quarter, up 13 percent year-on-year, while
grade B space was steady at 1,180 dirhams.
"Demand for office space remains suppressed," JLL wrote.
While there are few vacant units in premium office buildings
the overall office vacancy rate rose to 27 percent as of Sept.
30 from 25 percent a year earlier, JLL estimates.
Abu Dhabi's office space totals 3.3 million square metres.
"Vacancy rates are expected to increase further with the
delivery of more space at a time of weaker demand," JLL wrote,
predicting 364,000 square metres of new office space will be
delivered by the end of next year.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David Clarke)