ABU DHABI May 29 Abu Dhabi's property market is
over-supplied and the government may take steps to address the
imbalance, a senior official said on Sunday.
Prices in the UAE capital's residential sector were flat
last year, after rising about 25 percent a year in 2013 and
2014, as affordability levels became stretched and the
government cut spending following the slump in oil prices.
First-quarter residential prices were little changed and
property consultants CBRE last month described buying appetite
and overall sentiment as weak. Rival firm JLL warned prices
could come under downward pressure if transaction volumes remain
low.
"Today, when we look at statistics it shows there's greater
supply than demand," Ali Majid al-Mansouri, chairman of Abu
Dhabi's economic department, told reporters on the sidelines of
a business forum.
"We are studying this and if there's a big difference
between supply and demand we'll meet that with innovative
solutions to make sure there is a balance," he said, without
elaborating on what measures the government might take.
JLL said in a report last month that the market remained
stable despite the continued impact of lower oil prices and a
reduction in government expenditure.
"While there are some initial signs of government spending
starting to return - particularly for mega tourism attractions -
we expect caution to prevail," David Dudley, the head of JLL's
Abu Dhabi Office said in the report.
"The extent to which market stability is maintained very
much depends on the return of domestic government spending in
spite of a reduction in oil revenues," he said.
Unit completions are at a 10-year low, a situation JLL
attributed to wariness on the part of developers, tightening
liquidity and stiffer regulation.
"We expect transaction volumes to remain low, which may
start to put pressure on sales prices," Dudley said.
Abu Dhabi plans to issue tenders for 20 billion dirhams
($5.45 billion) of infrastructure works over the next two to
five years in what will likely be public-private partnerships,
Khalifa al Mazrouei, under-secretary at the emirate's department
of municipal affairs said at the same forum.
