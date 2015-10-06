DUBAI Oct 6 Apartment prices in Dubai have
fallen 11 percent in the past 12 months and will decline further
because of tighter regulations, rising inflation and a strong
United Arab Emirates currency, industry consultants JLL said on
Tuesday.
Inflows of cash from troubled areas of the Middle East
helped Dubai's property sector recover from a crash in the
previous decade, but that momentum has sagged since the end of
2013 and prices are again in retreat, JLL and other real estate
analysts say.
Apartment sales prices in the third quarter of this year
fell 3 percent versus the preceding three months and 11 percent
year-on-year, while rents dropped 1 percent on both a
quarter-on-quarter and annual basis, JLL wrote in a report.
Authorities have set mortgage ceilings and raised
transaction taxes to reduce speculation in the property market,
while the UAE dirham is pegged to the U.S. dollar, which has
gained 13 percent against the euro in the past year.
These factors have combined to make buying property more
expensive for foreign residents and foreign-based investors,
while a shortage of middle-income housing in Dubai is a growing
problem.
This has led to a slump in the number of sales and a drop in
prices "to more sustainable levels", JLL wrote. "Prices are
expected to continue softening over the remainder of the year
and into 2016," before they again rise ahead of Dubai hosting
the Expo 2020 exhibition, it predicted.
House prices also fell in the third quarter, with sales down
3 percent on the second quarter and 7 percent year-on-year,
while rents were down 2 percent over both time frames.
Rents have proved more resilient because higher sales
transaction fees and tougher mortgage requirements have made it
more difficult for residents to make outright purchases.
Dubai now has 452,000 homes, up by 1,700 in the third
quarter, JLL estimates. Some projects scheduled for handover to
buyers in the second half of 2015 have been held back until
2016-17, it noted, attributing the delays to the softening
market and a desire among developers to "phase projects in line
with demand".
