DUBAI Nov 25 Residential property prices in
Dubai have declined in five successive quarters and are likely
to fall a further 3-5 percent over the next 12 months, industry
consultants Cluttons wrote in a report on Wednesday.
The real estate sector in Dubai, part of the United Arab
Emirates, has been among the most volatile globally over the
past decade, swinging from boom to bust to boom again. Home
prices had recovered to near peak values last year after falling
by about half from 2008 highs, but are now again in retreat.
Prices for houses and apartments fell 0.5 and 0.8 percent
respectively during the three months to Sept. 30, Cluttons
wrote, predicting residential prices will fall 3-5 percent over
the following 12 months because of a faltering global economy
and an increasing supply of residential units.
Prices dropped 3.5 percent in the 12 months to
September-end, Cluttons notes, forecasting the keys to 7,400
completed units will be handed over in 2016, 10,300 in 2017 and
13,600 in 2018. Of these, 48 percent will be houses.
Last week, Mohammed al-Shaibani, chief executive of
sovereign fund Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and one of
the emirate's most important officials, said Dubai was facing
some "oversupply that will take some time to be absorbed".
The number of apartment sales rose 6.6 percent in the first
nine months of 2015, Cluttons says. It did not state how many
units were sold over this period versus a year earlier.
"We've seen the popularity of off-plan property sales
persist," said Steven Morgan, Cluttons Middle East chief
executive.
This is because so-called "off-plan", or unfinished units,
are 20-30 percent cheaper than completed stock, he added.
Rents in the city's freehold areas - districts where
foreigners can buy property outright - fell 3.2 percent in the
12 months to Sept. 30, Cluttons said.
