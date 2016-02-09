HONG KONG Feb 9 The main developer of one of
Dubai's most outlandish real estate projects, the Falcon City of
Wonders, says the long-delayed project will gain new life this
year with around $2 billion in new developments.
The falcon-shaped project has seen only about a tenth of the
5,500 planned homes built since its launch in 2005 and although
billed to include outsized replicas of The Pyramids and the Taj
Mahal, there are as yet no "wonders" on the 42 million square
foot plot.
Salem Ahmad Almoosa Enterprises, the family-owned
conglomerate that is spearheading the development, says the
project's troubles have been caused by sub-developers in charge
of attractions such as replicas of the Leaning Tower of Pisa,
the Eiffel Tower and recreations of downtown areas of the likes
of London and New York.
"When we sold these we made it very clear, they had to start
construction immediately and they kept on delaying," Alharith
Almoosa, vice-chairman of Falconcity of Wonders told Reuters at
a property exhibition in Hong Kong this month where he was
publicizing the project.
"Deadline was before yesterday, a long time ago. It's an
expensive agreement, there are damages to us if they don't," he
said.
Almoosa said Falcon City has since retaken control of more
than 10 of these sub-developments which include a mix of
residential units, retail, offices and hotels.
The company achieved this via Dubai's real estate
regulations, arbitration or amicable agreement, he said but
declined to provide further details or identify the
sub-developers, citing confidentiality agreements.
Almoosa said the overall project could still be completed by
2020 and that his company was in talks with new investors but
declined to provide more details on how the $2 billion in new
developments would be funded.
Gaining new investment could be a tough sell, with Dubai
property prices again in decline and transaction numbers also
down following a sharp rebound from the crash of 2008-10.
"Sometimes the agreement moves forward, sometimes agreement
rolled back, this is normal business procedure. Not every day is
a happy day," said Almoosa, adding that Dubai's hosting of the
Expo 2020 exhibition will buoy its property sector.
"Whenever anyone says Dubai's market has an over-supply of
residential (property), they have to think twice. We have to
start contracts now to meet future demand," Almoosa added.
Salem Ahmad Almoosa Enterprises was founded in 1975. The
conglomerate has interests in engineering, real estate and oil
services. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Writing and additional
reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)