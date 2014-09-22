* Economic rebound brings highest housing inflation in world
* Mid- and low-income expats hardest-hit in flashy emirate
* Hundreds of families forced to move to cheaper outskirts
By Matt Smith and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Sept 22 An economic rebound has
catapulted house prices and rents in Dubai to Manhattan-like
peaks, the Gulf emirate's top property website says, forcing
increasing numbers of residents to move to its cheaper outskirts
or even to consider returning home abroad.
Rents fell 1 percent in the third quarter after 10 straight
quarters of price rises, property consultants CBRE reported this
week. But the sustained cost of living surge has driven hundreds
of families to relocate to smaller homes on the fringes of the
opulent, highrise urban canyon that soars out of empty desert.
Research by Dubai website Dubizzle showed rents and house
prices in Dubai's prime locations now match those in Manhattan.
"We're talking about $2,000 to $3,000 (a month) for a rental
in Manhattan," said Ann Boothello, property product marketing
manager at Dubizzle, which attracted 2.4 million monthly
visitors to its property pages in the third quarter.
"For a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan it would be about
1.9 million UAE dirham ($517,388), which would be the same for a
prime community here."
Dubai rents and house prices are estimated to have increased
broadly by some 30 percent year-on-year, the highest growth rate
in the world during the first half of 2014, according to various
studies, while in some areas price rises have been much steeper.
Middle- and low-income expatriate families have suffered
most from rocketing rents, often including Indians and
Pakistanis as well as expatriate Arabs and also some families
from affluent Western states.
Construction workers usually live in company accommodations
but their families remain in their home countries.
The property market in the city of 2.3 million people
rebounded in the last two years after a more than 50 percent
plunge in home prices from their peak in the aftermath of the
2008-09 global economic slowdown.
EXPENSIVE SAFE HAVEN
The oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom's reputation as a solid safe
haven in a Middle East increasingly torn by political upheaval
and civil war has lured tourists and foreign investors alike.
Costs have kept rising and the emirate jumped to 67th spot
among the world's most expensive cities to live in the world
compared to the 90th position last year, according to the 2014
Mercer cost of living survey.
The leap in living costs was attributed in part to a
significant increase in expatriate rental accommodation costs.
Some rents in the Dubai marina, for example, jumped by more
than 50 percent between August 2013 and February 2014.
"I don't save a thing," said Abdul, a 33-year-old website
programmer from Bangalore, India who declined to give his full
name. He relocated with his wife last December to Remraam, a new
development built by Dubai Properties 30 km (20 miles) inland on
the desert periphery of the city.
"We moved out here because it was the cheapest area, but it
will probably go up (in price) next year and we will have to
move out of here too," said Abdul.
"We will probably move back to India next year."
At an annual property exhibition in Dubai this week,
state-linked companies announced projects they estimated to be
worth billions of dollars combined. Among the units on display
were mansions in central Dubai priced at 75 million dirham each.
"There's been an exceptional amount of interest for these
mansions," said Ajay Rajendran, vice chairman of Sobha Group,
which is developing the project.
The increase in activity is causing many - including the
International Monetary Fund - to worry that the Dubai market is
overheating.
A senior government official said on Sunday that rising
inflation needs to be controlled to ensure Dubai remains
affordable.
The government has introduced some measures like increased
transfer rates and mortgage caps to control prices.
These figured in the slight cooling of the market in the
third quarter with average residential rents falling by 1
percent, their first decline since 2012, a CBRE report said.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams)
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)