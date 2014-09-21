DUBAI, Sept 21 Dubai's booming property market
is showing signs that it may be cooling off, industry data
showed on Sunday, after two years of soaring prices that had
drawn warnings of possible overheating from the International
Monetary Fund.
Property price rises, at close to 30 percent year-on-year,
had been among the highest in the world throughout 2013 and the
first part of 2014, causing many - including the United Arab
Emirates central bank - to fear a repeat of the local market
crash of 2008-9, which saw prices slump more than 50 percent.
But average residential rents fell 1 percent in the third
quarter, their first decline since 2012, pressured by weaker
demand during the holy month of Ramadan and a rise in new home
supply, a report by real estate investment firm CBRE said.
A separate report by property consultant JLL showed that
residential rents and sales rose 2 percent and 1 percent in the
same period, slower than the respective 3 percent and 6 percent
increases posted in the second quarter.
"Driven by tighter government regulations and an increasing
mismatch between buyer and seller expectations, the residential
sector is now experiencing a welcomed period of stability," the
JLL report said.
JLL added it expected rents and sale prices to remain
relatively stable over the rest of 2014, "with the market
behaving in a more sustainable and healthy manner".
The data is the first to suggest that the Dubai real estate
market might by cooling off after soaring since 2012, and will
be used by the authorities in the emirate as evidence that
measures taken to prevent speculation driving up prices are
beginning to impact.
Dubai's Land Department doubled last year the fee it charges
on property transactions to 4 percent, while new lending limits
on mortgages were introduced by the UAE central bank.
The CBRE report on Sunday showed the fall in rents wasn't
uniform but was affecting some of Dubai's more fashionable areas
which had experienced the biggest rises, including Downtown
Dubai - the area encompassing the world's tallest building, the
Burj Khalifa - where they dipped by an average of 3 percent.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by David French and
Mark Potter)