DUBAI May 31 DIFC Investments, a unit of the
firm that runs Dubai's financial free zone, is set to sign a $1
billion loan partly guaranteed by the Dubai government to help
refinance a $1.25 billion Islamic bond maturing in June, two
sources said on Thursday.
The government support consists of a shortfall guarantee of
up to $470 million, one of the sources familiar with the matter
said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is
not public.
"There is credit enhancements involving government support,"
said a second source, adding the loan was set to be signed this
weekend.
DIFC Investments' sukuk obligation has been highlighted by
analysts as one of the most challenging refinancings in the Gulf
Arab region this year, given the size of the maturity and the
firm's limited cash position.
Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered, Noor
Islamic Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank will provide the
loan.
