DUBAI, July 7 The financial market regulator of
the United Arab Emirates said on Monday it would tighten
supervision of the stock exchanges, after wild trading in
Dubai-listed construction firm Arabtec helped to
trigger a market crash.
Regulations on bank lending against shares will be reviewed
and amended if needed, the Securities and Commodities Authority
said in a statement after its chief executive met with heads of
the central bank, the economy ministry and the Dubai and Abu
Dhabi stock exchanges.
The SCA said it would also set up a technical committee with
the central bank and the exchanges to ensure the soundness and
integrity of share trading, and to prevent any manipulation of
stock prices.
The statements of corporate CEOs and securities analysts
will be monitored to make sure they're truthful, while the
committee will review sharp market movements and submit
recommendations, the SCA added.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)