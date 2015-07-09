ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 9 The chief executive of
the United Arab Emirates stock market regulator, Abdullah
al-Turifi, is due to retire, four sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Turifi, a founding member of the regulatory body, is serving
his last month at the Securities and Commodities Authority
(SCA), one of the sources said. Another of the sources said an
announcement on his departure could be made as soon as after the
Eid al-Fitr holiday, due to happen around July 17.
The replacement for Turifi was unknown, the first source
added, although the sources said Obaid Saif Hamad al-Zaabi,
SCA's deputy chief executive for legal affairs and issuance, and
Emirates Insurance Authority director general Ebrahim Obaid
al-Zaabi were among the possible replacements.
A media adviser for the SCA said in an emailed response to
questions from Reuters that Turifi "is in office and doing his
work as usual", adding any such claims to the contrary were
"rumours".
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom
Arnold; Editing by David French)