(Adds detail, background)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 9 The chief executive of
the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stock market regulator, Abdullah
al-Turifi, is due to retire, four sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Turifi, a founding member of the regulatory body, is serving
his last month at the Securities and Commodities Authority
(SCA), one of the sources said. Another said an announcement on
his departure could be made as soon as after the Eid al-Fitr
holiday, due around July 17.
Obaid Saif Hamad al-Zaabi, SCA's deputy chief executive for
legal affairs and issuance, and Emirates Insurance Authority
director general Ebrahim Obaid al-Zaabi were among the possible
replacements, the sources said.
A media adviser for the SCA said in an emailed response to
questions from Reuters that Turifi "is in office and doing his
work as usual", adding any claims to the contrary were
"rumours".
Turifi has served since 2003 as chief executive officer of
the SCA, which oversees the UAE's two stock exchanges, Abu Dhabi
Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, as well as the
Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCE).
Leadership changes at the UAE's financial regulators are
relatively rare. Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri, an investment fund
chief, was appointed central bank governor in September,
replacing Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, who had been at the helm of
the central bank since 1991.
Turifi's position is a political appointment at the rank of
undersecretary. Prior to his role at the SCA, he served as
assistant under-secretary for international economic affairs at
the Ministry of Economy & Trade, according to his profile on the
SCA website.
While heading the regulator, the UAE has emerged from a
relative backwater to a member of MSCI's Emerging Markets Index,
which it joined in May last year.
The global regulatory environment has tightened in recent
years as governments seek to guard against a repeat of the
financial crisis. The UAE has been considering adopting a
so-called twin peaks model, which could hand the SCA extra
powers relating to conduct of business matters, including
markets oversight and consumer protection.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom
Arnold; Editing by David French and Mark Potter)