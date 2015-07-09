* Abdullah al-Turifi to retire - sources

* Turifi letter to Reuters says still at helm of SCA

* Position of high-ranking officials decided by official decree

* SCA deputy CEO, insurance agency head among possible successors (Updates with Turifi reaction, context)

ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 9 The chief executive of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stock market regulator, Abdullah al-Turifi, is set to retire, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, with the move possibly happening as early as the next few weeks.

Turifi, thought to be in his late 50s or early 60s, has served since 2003 as chief executive officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), which oversees the UAE's two stock exchanges, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, as well as the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCE).

However, in response to the initial Reuters report on his likely retirement, the SCA said Turifi remained in his post.

"He is at the helm of his work and carries on all tasks entrusted to him," the SCA said in a scanned copy of a letter sent to Reuters which had been signed by Turifi himself.

The appointment of senior officials in the public sector is usually decided by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan or other high-ranking government members, with decisions not formalised until published in an official decree.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Turifi, a founding member of the regulatory body, is serving his last month at the SCA. Another said an announcement on his departure could be made as soon as after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, due around July 17.

Under Turifi's stewardship, the UAE has emerged from a relative backwater to a member of MSCI's Emerging Markets Index, which it joined in May last year.

Leadership changes at the UAE's financial regulators are relatively rare. Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri, an investment fund chief, was appointed central bank governor in September, replacing Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, who had been at the helm of the central bank since 1991.

Obaid Saif Hamad al-Zaabi, SCA's deputy chief executive for legal affairs and issuance, and Emirates Insurance Authority director general Ebrahim Obaid al-Zaabi were among the possible replacements, the sources said.

Whoever eventually replaces Turifi will take on the role at a time of significant change in the global regulatory environment, which has tightened up in recent years as governments seek to guard against a repeat of the financial crisis.

The UAE has been considering adopting a so-called twin peaks model, which could hand the SCA extra powers relating to conduct of business matters, including markets oversight and consumer protection. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)