* Abdullah al-Turifi to retire - sources
* Turifi letter to Reuters says still at helm of SCA
* Position of high-ranking officials decided by official
decree
* SCA deputy CEO, insurance agency head among possible
successors
(Updates with Turifi reaction, context)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 9 The chief executive of
the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stock market regulator, Abdullah
al-Turifi, is set to retire, four sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday, with the move possibly happening as
early as the next few weeks.
Turifi, thought to be in his late 50s or early 60s, has
served since 2003 as chief executive officer of the Securities
and Commodities Authority (SCA), which oversees the UAE's two
stock exchanges, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai
Financial Market, as well as the Dubai Gold and Commodities
Exchange (DGCE).
However, in response to the initial Reuters report on his
likely retirement, the SCA said Turifi remained in his post.
"He is at the helm of his work and carries on all tasks
entrusted to him," the SCA said in a scanned copy of a letter
sent to Reuters which had been signed by Turifi himself.
The appointment of senior officials in the public sector is
usually decided by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan
or other high-ranking government members, with decisions not
formalised until published in an official decree.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Turifi,
a founding member of the regulatory body, is serving his last
month at the SCA. Another said an announcement on his departure
could be made as soon as after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, due
around July 17.
Under Turifi's stewardship, the UAE has emerged from a
relative backwater to a member of MSCI's Emerging Markets Index,
which it joined in May last year.
Leadership changes at the UAE's financial regulators are
relatively rare. Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri, an investment fund
chief, was appointed central bank governor in September,
replacing Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, who had been at the helm of
the central bank since 1991.
Obaid Saif Hamad al-Zaabi, SCA's deputy chief executive for
legal affairs and issuance, and Emirates Insurance Authority
director general Ebrahim Obaid al-Zaabi were among the possible
replacements, the sources said.
Whoever eventually replaces Turifi will take on the role at
a time of significant change in the global regulatory
environment, which has tightened up in recent years as
governments seek to guard against a repeat of the financial
crisis.
The UAE has been considering adopting a so-called twin peaks
model, which could hand the SCA extra powers relating to conduct
of business matters, including markets oversight and consumer
protection.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom
Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)