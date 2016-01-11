ABU DHABI Jan 11 The central bank of the United
Arab Emirates on Monday said it had revoked the licence of local
money exchange firm Al Zarooni Exchange due to anti-money
laundering compliance violations.
The licence has been revoked with effect from Jan. 10, 2016,
and comes after a special examination of the firm, the Central
Bank said in a statement.
Al Zarooni was initially suspended on Nov. 10, 2015 from
conducting business in remittances, currency exchange and
payment of wages, the statement added.
The U.S. Treasury said on Nov. 12 it had imposed sanctions
on the Altaf Khanani Money Laundering Organization and its
Dubai-based supporter, the Al Zarooni Exchange, for laundering
money for criminals and political extremists.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)