By Mirna Sleiman
| DUBAI, Sept 26
DUBAI, Sept 26 The United Arab Emirates' first
real estate investment trust plans to sell shares in an initial
public offer on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse before the end of this
year, three people aware of the plan said.
Emirates REIT, which was formed in 2010 and complies with
Islamic investment principles, has income-generating assets
worth 770 million dirhams ($210 million). REITs directly invest
in properties and distribute profits as dividends.
Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) owns 35.3 percent of the
company, while state-owned conglomerate Dubai Holding
owns 31 percent through two of its units, according to its
website. Dubai Holding declined to comment on the IPO plan,
while DIB officials were not reachable for comment. A
spokeswoman for Emirates REIT declined to comment.
The company is in talks to hire a financial advisor for the
listing, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the matter is not public. The sources did not
specify the potential size of the IPO.
Emirates REIT's portfolio mainly comprises commercial
properties in Dubai.
IPO activity in Dubai is about to resume after a gap of more
than four years caused by the global financial crisis and the
emirate's 2009-2010 property market crash. The most recent
listing on either of Dubai's stock two markets occurred in early
2009, when construction firm Drake & Scull listed.
Bank of London and The Middle East, Britain's largest
stand-alone Islamic bank, said this month it planned to seek a
listing on Nasdaq Dubai in October.
Just Falafel, a UAE-based franchise restaurant offering the
traditional Arab food, has hired an advisor to help arrange an
IPO on Nasdaq Dubai as soon as in October, sources said early in
September.
Nasdaq Dubai is by far the smallest and least liquid of the
emirate's two stock markets. It has only seven listed equities,
despite regulations and infrastructure that comply with
international standards. The other bourse, Dubai Financial
Market is home to companies such as Dubai's top lender
Emirates NBD and Emaar Properties.
Earlier this year, Nasdaq Dubai announced plans to set up a
new IPO market for small and medium-sized enterprises, including
high-growth companies.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Andrew Torchia)