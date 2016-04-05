By David French and Tom Arnold
repayment on its $4.5 billion restructuring, three sources aware
of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding pressure on the
Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate to quickly secure a new debt deal
to save it from collapse.
The family-owned group, best known as a contractor but with
interests in a host of other sectors, has struggled after
borrowing extensively at the end of the last decade to expand
only to be caught out by a local economic slowdown.
The debt restructuring, sealed in 2014, failed to resolve
its problems and the company and its creditors face another
round of negotiations which, if unsuccessful, would not only
mark the end of the company but also unleash trouble for
thousands of suppliers, subcontractors and customers.
A spokesman for Al Jaber declined to comment.
The payment missed at the end of March covered both the
company's debt and the interest due on it, according to three
sources with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of
anonymity as the information isn't public.
Two of the sources said Al Jaber had requested a halt to
repayments so that new terms could be negotiated, adding the
company had promised to put a new debt proposal to creditors at
a meeting scheduled for the end of April.
Al Jaber began speaking to creditors last year about
refinancing the restructured debt to take advantage of cheap
liquidity in the United Arab Emirates banking system. However,
since then market conditions have deteriorated and the missed
March payment ends the chances of the company securing this.
SCENARIOS
The sources noted the importance of the upcoming
negotiations as the last chance to save the company from
collapse. Such a scenario would send shockwaves through the
local economy as banks would be forced to set aside significant
cash for soured loans, suppliers and subcontractors would go
unpaid and projects which Al Jaber and its companies are working
on would stall until new contractors are appointed.
Stymieing the process though is the lack of clear and
effective rules governing insolvency in the UAE: the last
restructuring deal took three-and-a-half years to conclude.
The two sources said any new deal for Al Jaber would likely
have to be structured to give the company breathing space from
its debt repayments and offer incentives for management to
improve the performance of the businesses.
However, they said creditors would probably demand a number
of concessions in return, noting potential options included
asset sales, the family pumping new cash into the group and
swapping some of the debt for an equity stake in Al Jaber.
The latter could prove unpalatable though. While
debt-for-equity swaps are common in the West, Gulf businesses -
especially family-owned ones - are loathed to cede any control
and there have only ever been a couple of examples of this in
the region.
The debt is mostly held by local and international banks,
although some hedge funds and other non-bank financial
institutions are said to be among the creditor group.
