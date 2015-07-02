* Company seeks to cut interest rates, extend maturity of
debt
* Restructured around $4.5 bln in debt last summer
* But some creditors show reluctance on any new deal
By Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho
DUBAI, July 2 Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate Al
Jaber Group is talking with banks to refinance around $4.5
billion of debt it restructured last year to improve terms
imposed by creditors, three sources aware of the matter told
Reuters.
It is the latest company in the United Arab Emirates seeking
to follow state-owned conglomerate Dubai World and
renegotiate refinancing deals signed in the wake of Dubai's
property crash in 2009.
Family-owned Al Jaber, whose interests range from
construction to retail and aviation, is keen to revise the tough
terms of its restructured deal, while hoping to take advantage
of low interest rates and reduce the interest rate on its debt
and extend the maturity of its loans, the sources said, speaking
on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
Creditors have so far pushed back on any new deal, though,
with some claiming the company has not fulfilled the conditions
of the original agreement signed in June 2014, one of the
sources, a banker based in the United Arab Emirates, said.
They are also reluctant to embark on a fresh restructuring
as the last deal took three-and-a-half years to hammer out.
Al Jaber declined to comment.
"When the restructuring happened they would have been given
very tough terms by the banks," said a second source, a
UAE-based lawyer.
"When the deal was signed it was clear that it would not be
long before everyone would be back at the table."
Striking a deal may prove tricky.
While the company has so far made payments linked to the
original deal on time, concerns have been raised about future
cashflow because of the company's thin pipeline of projects, the
UAE-based banker said.
Al Jaber's credit committee during the first restructuring
was chaired by National Bank of Abu Dhabi and included
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC Holdings Royal Bank of
Scotland and Union National Bank.
The conglomerate has also not made enough progress to
improve corporate governance standards, including bringing in
sufficient management from outside the family, the UAE banker
said.
There have been a number of management changes at Al Jaber,
with David Nelson departing as chief executive late last year
and chief financial officer Sam Deeb leaving the bank in
February.
Creditors are also concerned about the company's slow
progress on asset sales, another requirement stipulated by
lenders in the last deal.
The sale of the company's heavy lifting business was
abandoned, three sources told Reuters in January.
Another source said Al Jaber was also talking to new lenders
about securing loans.
