* Etisalat conducts due diligence on data centre
* Creditors keen to see asset sales as part of debt
restructuring
* Pacific Controls faces legal action from Emirates NBD
By Tom Arnold and David French
DUBAI, Oct 25 Dubai technology company Pacific
Controls, which is seeking one of the biggest debt restructuring
deals in the Gulf since the economic slowdown, is in talks to
sell its data centre in the emirate to telecoms company Etisalat
, four sources said.
Pacific Controls, which needs to raise cash in its effort to
restructure 1.4 billion dirhams ($381 million) in debt, is also
facing legal action from Emirates NBD, one of its
creditors, concerning non-payment of some of its debt, said two
of the sources familiar with the situation.
The legal action is complicating efforts to seal a
conciliatory agreement with creditors in the absence of a modern
bankruptcy law, the sources said.
Pacific Controls is one of many Gulf companies that began to
flounder as more than two years of low oil prices dragged down
economic growth and business activity and caused some payments
to contractors from the government and government-linked
companies to stall.
Creditors have urged Pacific Controls to accelerate asset
sales to help support any debt restructuring plan. The company
is due to submit a proposal to them on how to restructure its
debt by the end of October.
Etisalat, a customer of the data centre, is conducting due
diligence on the centre before deciding whether to pursue an
acquisition, the sources said.
Pacific Controls and Etisalat were not immediately available
to comment.
The technology company, which is being advised by KPMG,
built the data centre in 2011 with an investment of $85 million
in order to manage data services for building control and
automation.
The negotiations with creditors are being assisted by a
special mechanism set up by the UAE Banks Federation in March to
help a company reach an agreement with creditors and mediate
between short and long-term lenders, around 19 banks in this
case.
Under the federation scheme, companies in difficulty could
agree a new voluntary arrangement with lenders in return for all
banks agreeing to suspend legal action until a deal can be
reached.
Since launching in 2000, privately owned Pacific Controls
has developed close ties to the government including Dubai Civil
Defence, the Roads and Transport Authority, as well as
government-controlled companies such as Etisalat.
But legal action being pursued by Emirates NBD casts doubt
on a potential debt deal, the sources said, with one adding that
the federation was working to bring Dubai's largest bank around
the table.
Emirates NBD declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
The mechanism was brought in by the banks federation due to
the absence of an effective bankruptcy law and after a jump in
so-called 'skipping' cases by SMEs which was forcing banks to
set aside more cash for bad loans.
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
al-Nahyan on Monday issued a new bankruptcy law by decree,
providing for the first time a legal framework for companies
struggling with debt. The new law will come into effect three
months after its publication in the official legal gazette.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)