DUBAI, June 29 Dubai real estate developer Limitless will repay 2.07 billion dirhams ($564 million) to bank and trade creditors and has secured the assent of almost 90 percent of banks to extend its remaining debt to December 2018, it said on Monday.

The cash payment, equivalent to 42 percent of its 4.45 billion dirham total debt pile, will be funded by the sale of part of its land bank in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

Limitless's talks with creditors have been arduous. It missed a $400 million payment deadline linked to a previous restructuring deal on Dec. 31, though its prior request for an extension meant it was not technically in default. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)