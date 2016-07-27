DUBAI, July 27 Pacific Controls, a Dubai-based
technology company, is in talks with banks about restructuring
debts of 1.4 billion dirhams ($381 million), sources told
Reuters, one of the largest firms to have to do so since the
emirate's economy began to slow.
It is also set to be the highest-profile example to date of
a company receiving assistance from a special mechanism set up
by the United Arab Emirates' banking federation to help firms
struggling to repay debt owed to more than one lender, the
sources said.
Many businesses have found it hard to repay hefty debts
after a cooling economy hit their balance sheets, although so
far this has mostly been among small and medium sized
enterprises and companies with debt issues lingering from the
emirate's 2009-10 financial crisis.
"Pacific Control Systems group has been in the midst of an
organizational restructuring exercise. The comprehensive
exercise will help streamline the operations of the company,"
the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The management of Pacific Controls is confident of a
turnaround on account of Pacific Controls' intrinsic technology
innovation, investment in infrastructure and sincerity towards
the purpose of the group and its operations."
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
