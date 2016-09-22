By Tom Arnold and David French
| DUBAI, Sept 22
technology company, will submit a proposal to creditor banks on
how to restructure its 1.4 billion dirhams ($381 million) of
debt by the end of October, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The company began talks with banks during the summer after
hitting problems with its repayments, partly due to delays in
payment from some clients as the United Arab Emirates' economy
has stumbled over falling oil prices.
Recently appointed chief executive Sanjay Nayak has held
talks with the company's clients to get assurances on
continuation of payments and contracts, according to two banking
sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The privately-owned company, which launched in 2000, counts
a number of state institutions as customers including Dubai
Civil Defence and the Roads and Transport Authority, as well as
government-controlled companies such as telecoms firm Etisalat
, banks, hospitals and schools.
Pacific Controls declined to comment, but in a statement in
July said it was confident of a turnaround.
Negotiations with the banks are being handled through a
newly-formed creditor committee made up of seven international
and local banks, led by National Bank of Fujairah, two
banking sources said.
The committee represents 19 banks, some of whom are part of
a 1 billion syndicated loan and others who have lent to the
company directly.
Pacific Controls is being advised by KPMG, while the banks
have yet to appoint an adviser.
Any deal is likely to involve extending maturities to better
align them with the company's cashflow projections, said the
first banking source.
A source told Reuters in July that the company had used
short-term loans to fund long-term capital expenditure projects.
With revenue yet to accrue from these schemes, its cashflow
position was then compounded by disruption from delayed
payments.
The negotiations are being assisted by a special mechanism
set up by the UAE Banks Federation in March to help reach an
agreement with the company and mediate between the short and
long-term lenders.
The scheme, which was introduced in the absence of an
effective insolvency law, has assisted more than 1,700 SMEs and
larger companies, covering around 7 billion dirhams of
outstanding loans, the federation said this week.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)