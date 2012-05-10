* Emirates 2011 net profit $409 mln vs $1.5 bln in 2010
* Revenue 62.3 bln dirhams in 2011, up 14.9 percent
* Emirates Group profit $629 mln vs 1.6 bln
* Fuel bill rose 44.4 pct in 2011/2012
By Praveen Menon and Reed Stevenson
DUBAI, May 10 Emirates, Dubai's
flagship carrier, said on Thursday it would seek out new routes
to sustain its fast pace of growth
after a steep rise in fuel costs punctured annual profits.
The Dubai-government owned airline, which said it has no
plans to hedge against fluctuating fuel prices or pass much of
the higher costs onto customers, reported a 72-percent drop in
2011 net profit.
"Frankly we need more airplanes sooner to do all the things
we want to do. For every route (we have), there's about five
behind which we want to do and get going," Emirates' President
Tim Clark said in an interview with Reuters Television.
The airline, which launched in 1985, presently flies to 123
destinations in 73 countries. It has posted a profit in every
year of operation and growth has slowed only twice - in 2009 and
2011.
The airline is the world's largest customer of the Airbus
A380 superjumbo. It ordered 90 A380 aircraft in 2010,
of which 21 have been delivered.
"We are now fairly focused on trying to shrink our fleet
number and types down to two or three. So, the Airbus A380 is
the top end, the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A350 in the middle
and lower end. That's it," said Clark.
Keeping those planes in the air cost Emirates 24.3 billion
dirhams ($6.6 billion) in fuel costs in the 2011/2012 financial
year, 40 percent of total costs and up 44.4 percent from the
previous year, the company annual earnings report said.
"Hedging at this stage, when prices are high and forward
curve so strong, is probably not smart," said Clark. "We had to
introduce fuel surcharges. If the fuel comes down to around $70
to $90, we will take surcharges off."
Rising fuel costs and the financial turmoil in Europe are
also expected to impact earnings of most global carriers, the
International Air Transport Association said last month.
Clark said it was keeping all options open for a $550
million Islamic bond, or sukuk, maturing in June: "We have
closed the year with $4.8 billion in cash balance. We have
absolutely no problem of maturity. Whether or not we will
finance (the sukuk) through the various instruments, we can
decide at the time."
Emirates and its home base of Dubai are betting that its
location - a third of the world's population are within a
four-hour flight - will continue to attract passenger traffic
away from other global hubs such as London, New York and
Singapore.
NO ACQUISITIONS
Emirates, which is among the top 10 in the world by
passenger numbers, reported a profit of 1.5 billion dirhams for
the fiscal year ended March 31 from 5.4 billion dirhams in 2010.
Revenue rose 15 percent to 62.3 billion dirhams.
Emirates' drop in profits is in line with its competitors
such as Air France-KLM, German flagship airline
Deutsche Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines.
In the region, it competes with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and
Qatar Airways.
Air France-KLM's first-quarter losses widened and Singapore
Airlines posted an unexpected loss in its fourth-quarter - both
hit by high fuel costs and the slowing global economy.
"In addition to the cost of fuel, Emirates had an
operationally challenging year with the political unrest across
the Middle East and North Africa affecting flight schedules,"
the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
Clark said that company has its "hands full" with its
growth plans and has no room for acquisitions.
"With all we have going on, I think you will have to be
Superman to suddenly say we are going to take on Indian aviation
or the European aviation. That's not to say that we are not been
approached multiple occasions and we still are," he said.
He said the offers have been coming from the highest levels
in the government. Emirates was linked to a possible buy of
Spicejet in India this year.
The passenger seat factor for 2011 was 80 percent, in line
with the prior year.
Profit for the wider Emirates Group, including airline
services arm, Dnata, was 2.3 billion dirhams, down from 5.9
billion a year earlier.
Emirates paid a 500 million dirham dividend to the Dubai
government while Dnata paid 350 million dirhams. In 2010,
Emirates' dividend payout was 2.3 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
