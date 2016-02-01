DUBAI Feb 1 Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim reported
an eight percent rise in annual revenue on Monday after the
privately-owned firm expanded some of its shopping malls and
opened more supermarkets.
The firm holds the Carrefour franchise in 38
markets in the Middle East, Africa and central Asia, operating
about 150 outlets in 13 countries.
Revenue includes sales from about 25 new stores opened last
year. The firm does not provide like-for-like store sales
figures.
Majid Al Futtaim's total revenue was 27.3 billion dirhams
($7.43 billion) in 2015, generating earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.8 billion
dirhams, 6 percent higher than in 2014. It did not disclose net
profit.
The revenue and EBITDA increases "demonstrated the strength
and resilience of our business against a backdrop of a regional
economic slowdown", chief executive Alain Bejjani said in a
statement.
Business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates'
non-oil private sector slowed to a 40-month low in December,
although the sector was still expanding, a recent survey showed.
Wholesale and retail trade accounted for 28.3 percent of
Dubai's GDP in the first half of 2015, the biggest contributor
to the emirate's economy, official data shows.
The chairman of a top retail chain in Saudi Arabia, Jarir
Marketing Co, told Reuters last week that consumer
spending there was slowing as low oil prices hit households'
disposable income.
Majid Al Futtaim's property business, which includes 19
shopping malls and 12 hotels, reported a 7 percent rise in
annual revenue to 4 billion dirhams, while EBITDA increased 9
percent to 2.6 billion dirhams.
The division attracted 171 million visitors in 2015, up 3
percent from a year earlier as the company opened two new malls
and expanded two others in Dubai.
Hotel revenue per available room (RevPar) - a key industry
metric - fell about 7 percent.
Majid Al Futtaim's lower-margin retail arm, which includes
its Carrefour franchise, posted a 7 percent rise in annual
revenue to 22 billion dirhams, providing EBITDA of 1.2 billion
dirhams which was up 2 percent.
Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties
and Majid Al Futtaim's main domestic competitor, reported a 17
percent rise in third-quarter net profit in October.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Adrian Croft)