ABU DHABI Oct 23 United Arab Emirates utility Tabreed reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday as revenue increased and it cut finance costs.

The Dubai-listed firm made a net profit of 95.86 million dirhams ($26.1 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, up from 75.11 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue was 344.41 million dirhams. That compares with 329.23 million dirhams in the same quarter of last year.

Tabreed improved its operational efficiencies and cut finance costs during the quarter, Chief Executive Jasim Husain Thabet said in the statement.

In July, Tabreed led a consortium that won a contract to provide district cooling services in Abu Dhabi worth 1.05 billion dirhams.

Tabreed has 67 district cooling plants across the Gulf. Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala holds a 15 percent stake in Tabreed, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Matt Smith)