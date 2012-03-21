DUBAI, March 21 The United Arab Emirates has
improved its treatment of South Asian labourers on the
construction of Saadiyat Island, a $27 billion cultural project
in Abu Dhabi, but should do more to end what amounts to forced
labour, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
In a report, the U.S.-based group also called on Western
universities and cultural institutions that plan to set up
branches on Saadiyat, which include the Louvre and the
Guggenheim museums, to ensure workers are paid and that
contractors who abuse them face punishment.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has previously accused the Gulf
state, which effectively imports its menial labour, of turning a
blind eye to contractors who imposed hidden administrative
charges on migrant workers, pushing them into debt, and then
confiscated their passports as they worked it off, among other
abuses.
The group said UAE authorities had moved to ensure payment
of wages and medical treatment for workers, who are mostly from
the Indian subcontinent, a n d allow some independent oversight of
contractor practices at Saadiyat Island. However, vi o lations
such as confiscation of passports continued.
"Finally, Emirati developers and their international
partners have stepped up to the plate on Saadiyat Island to
start to protect workers, but they will need to do more to
curtail the abuses," HRW said in a statement.
The development of Saadiyat Island is one of the largest
cultural projects in the Middle East but last year more than 130
artists said they would boycott the Guggenheim museum there over
what they said was exploitation of foreign workers.
New York University and the Guggenheim and Louvre museums
are among institutions that plan to set up branches on the
island where they will be housed alongside a golf course and
high-end housing developments.
The seven-member UAE sharply limits political activity among
its own citizens, let alone migrant workers, and avoids the
prospect of labour organization through a visa sponsorship
system that gives employers broad control over workers.
(Reporting by Joseph Logan; Editing by Susan Fenton)