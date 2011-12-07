DUBAI Dec 7 Investment organisations and sovereign wealth funds from the United Arab Emirates will be exempt from taxation in Russia under an agreement signed on Wednesday, the Gulf oil producer's finance ministry said.

The agreement between the UAE and Russia also supports trade and economic ties by addressing outstanding investment disputes and providing for the confidential transfer of data, the ministry said without elaborating.

Previously, UAE official investors in Russia had to pay a 20 percent tax on stock profits, 15 percent on profits from interest, and 20 percent on capital gains, it added.

The UAE, one of the world's top five oil exporters, is home to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), whose assets are estimated by analysts at between $400 billion and $600 billion, ranking it among the largest sovereign wealth funds globally.

Sources familiar with ADIA's plans told Reuters in September that the fund was ramping up its private equity activities after a relatively subdued period over the past two years.

Russia wants to attract investors partly because of heavy capital outflows, which are being fuelled by instability in the global economy and domestic political jitters. The Russian finance ministry said this week that capital flight could exceed $80 billion this year and even hit $85 billion, up from $38.3 billion in 2010.