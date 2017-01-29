DUBAI Jan 29 The United Arab Emirates will
offer Russian visitors visas on arrival in the country in a bid
to boost tourism and trade, state news agency WAM reported on
Sunday.
Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum has approved a cabinet decree recommending Russians
be granted visas as soon as they arrive, WAM reported.
The report did not say when the change would come into
effect.
The UAE, home to global tourism hub Dubai, is keen to
bolster trade and tourism as visitor numbers from once core
markets, including Russia, have declined due to economic
slowdowns and a strong dollar. The UAE's dirham is pegged to the
dollar.
Last September, the UAE granted visas on arrival to holders
of Chinese passports.
Over 600,000 Russian tourists have visited the UAE over the
past two years, according to WAM.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)