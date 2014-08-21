DUBAI Aug 21 A court in Dubai's financial
centre ruled in favour of Kuwait's Khorafi family in a suit
against Switzerland's Bank Sarasin over about $200 million of
investments that went bad, court officials said on Thursday.
The Dubai International Financial Centre court found Sarasin
mis-sold unsuitable investments to family members in 2007 and
2008, and should pay compensation to the family, deputy chief
justice John Chadwick said.
No figure for compensation was set but the family has been
claiming over $26.5 million. Sarasin has 14 days to appeal,
court officials said.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Andrew Torchia, editing by
Sami Aboudi)