* Plans for 7-strong fleet by 2020 - CEO
* Third satellite due for launch H1 2017
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Nov 24 Satellite operator Al Yah
Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) plans to substantially
increase its fleet by 2020, its chief executive said, as the
United Arab Emirates pushes ahead with its ambition to diversify
its economy.
The focus on space technology is a point of pride for the
local authorities - which unveiled a plan last year to send an
unmanned probe to Mars by 2021.
It comes at a time when the UAE is investing billions of
dollars in industry, tourism and infrastructure to diversify its
economy away from oil, whose price has nearly halved from its
peak in 2014.
The country has already launched a number of satellites.
Thuraya Telecoms Co has launched three, while Yahsat has two,
with the launch of the third, which will help expand high-speed
broadband operations, set for the first half of 2017.
"We are ready for launch of our third satellite and have
signed subscriber contracts in Brazil and Africa," CEO Masood
Sharif Mahmood told Reuters at an industry event.
"Next are (the launch of) four satellites together," he
added, which would take its fleet to seven by the end of the
decade.
These four would be used for commercial communications,
including global in-flight connectivity, as well as for
government use, said Mahmood.
Yahsat's investment in its third satellite is around $350
million. The company had invested $1.8 billion in the first two
satellites, although this included the cost of initial launch
services and associated ground infrastructure, he said.
Yahsat launched its first satellite in 2011 and the second
in 2012, serving markets in the Middle East, parts of Africa,
Europe and central and south-west Asia.
The third satellite is being built by Orbital ATK of
Dulles, Virginia, and will be launched aboard a European Ariane
5 rocket.
The increase of its fleet by 2020 would help the company,
fully-owned by Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala
, move up the scale of global fixed satellite
operators.
"You will see us at number four or five in revenues globally
from number seven now," Mahmood said.
Yahsat's annual revenues are a little over 1 billion dirhams
($272.3 million) now, with operations on the ground in 55
countries, he said.
By comparison, Inmarsat, among the top four
operators globally with a fleet of 11 satellites, had revenues
totalling $1.27 billion in 2015.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
(Editing by David French and Adrian Croft)