DUBAI A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced a man convicted of Islamist militancy to life in prison on Monday, Dubai-based Arabiya TV said, almost a year after his wife was executed for killing an American kindergarten teacher.

The stabbing attack in an Abu Dhabi mall was rare for the UAE, a tourism and economic hub, and her husband - identified by Emirati media by his initials M.A.S. - was arrested and charged with supporting militant groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda.

(Reporting By Noah Browning and Hadeel al-Sayegh; editing by John Stonestreet)