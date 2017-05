DUBAI United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities plan to try 41 people of various nationalities including Emiratis on charges of setting up a terrorist group, the official WAM news agency reported on Sunday.

The agency quoted Attorney-General Salem Saeed Kubaish as saying in a statement: "Investigations showed that they set up and managed a terrorist group inside the country ... to carry out terrorist acts on its territories."

