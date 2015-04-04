DUBAI, April 4 Abu Dhabi's General Holding Corp
(Senaat), a major state-owned investor in the emirate's
industrial sector, posted a 5 percent rise in net profit for
2014, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
The company said net profit reached 923 million dirhams
($251.3 million) last year, while earnings before interest, tax
and depreciation (EBIDTA) rose 9 percent to 2.1 billion dirhams
in 2014, compared with 1.9 billion dirhams in 2013.
Senaat's revenue increased by 16 percent to 13.4 billion
dirhams in 2014 from 11.6 billion dirhams a year earlier, as the
company's total assets reached 26.8 billion dirhams.
Senaat plans to invest 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) in
industry over the next two years as Abu Dhabi diversifies its
economy away from oil. In the past five years, it invested 16
billion dirhams in Abu Dhabi.
The company, which has shelved plans to go public but
instead is considering options to sell shares in one of its
subsidiaries, has said will focus on basic downstream industries
whose products can be used locally, such as pipe manufacturing.
"We have identified a number of attractive options into
which we intend to invest, as we continue to seek opportunities
to diversify our portfolio and deploy capital to fuel the growth
of Abu Dhabi's industrial asset base," Hussain Jasim al-Nowais,
chairman of Senaat said in the statement on Saturday.
