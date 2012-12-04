DUBAI Dec 4 Shuaa Capital, the
Dubai-based investment bank, has appointed Houssem Ben Haj Amor
as its chief financial officer with immediate effect, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Amor was finance director since November 2011 and supervised
the finance departments of Shuaa and its subsidiaries as part of
the role. He joined the company in 2007 from Societe Generale in
Tunisia.
Shuaa hired ex-ABN Amro banker Colin MacDonald as chief
executive in April, as part of a new strategy to growing its
lending business, under Chairman Sheikh Maktoum bin Hasher
al-Maktoum, a member of Dubai's ruling family.
