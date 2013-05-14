DUBAI May 14 Shuaa Capital, the Dubai-based investment bank, said on Tuesday that its first-quarter net loss narrowed as it reduced operating costs by a third amid shrinking revenues.

Shuaa, which has laid off a third of its staff since 2011, said the quarterly net loss narrowed to 5.9 million dirhams ($1.6 million) from 8.5 million dirhams a year ago.

Revenue dropped to 36.2 million dirhams compared with 55.0 million dirhams, while operating expenses fell 33 percent to 40.7 million dirhams, Shuaa said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)