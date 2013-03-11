DUBAI, March 11 Shuaa Capital has appointed Sabah al-Binali as chief investment officer, the investment bank said on Monday.

Binali will also be chief executive of Shuaa's credit division, which will provide commercial lending and debt advice to businesses.

Binali, who joined Shuaa in 2012 as vice-chairman of its Gulf Finance Corp. subsidiary, was previously treasury head at Union National Bank and a managing director at Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia.

Shuaa, hard by the global financial crisis, has cut costs and staff as part of a strategy to help turn around losses. Last month, the investment bank reported a narrower fourth-quarter net loss, partly on reducing non-core assets. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Amran Abocar)