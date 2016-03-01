* Some lenders cutting lending or recalling loans
* Central bank asks some banks to stem lending to sector -
sources
* Risks undermining government effort to help SMEs
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, March 1 Banks in the United Arab Emirates
are cutting credit lines to small- and medium-sized businesses
(SMEs) after a spate of defaults, posing a threat to one of the
economy's main drivers.
As weak oil prices prompt a drying up of bank liquidity,
some lenders are becoming choosier, taking longer to approve
loans or asking for more paperwork, while others are cutting
lending or recalling loans, say businesses and bankers.
While the trend is mainly because of banks' desire to
protect capital, banking sources say some smaller lenders have
also been told by the central bank to limit exposure to the
sector. Nobody was available to comment from the central bank.
The dislocation in the lending market risks undermining a
push by the government to support SMEs, which make up about 60
percent of UAE gross domestic product. The government has
targeted raising their contribution to 70 percent by 2021.
But what some bankers say is a tide of business people
fleeing the country with unpaid debts has shaken banks'
confidence and exposed shortcomings in insolvency regulations.
In a country where a bounced cheque risks landing the issuer
in jail, many heavily indebted expatriates have opted to depart
in recent months. A senior banking official in November
estimated the amount owed by those fleeing reached around 5
billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) last year.
Some of the businesses that remain report increasing
difficulties with banks.
One of those is Alisa Trading, a re-exporter of dried
fruits, nuts and spices, which has operated in Dubai for around
25 years. The company said it had an 11 million dirham trade
finance facility canceled by Standard Chartered in
2014, then another facility of about 3.5 million dirhams revoked
by United Arab Bank in 2015.
LONG RELATIONSHIPS
Another bank, RAKBANK, declined to renew a 1
million dirham financing it had with the lender when it expired
in November, Alisa said.
None of the lenders were available to comment on Alisa's
case.
"We had long relationships with the banks and never
defaulted. We were A-grade customers," said Khaled Chassebi,
manager of Alisa.
The company is part of a trading sector that forms the
engine of local commerce but started to sputter last year when
commodity prices began to sink. Traders of food, oil, textiles
and jewelry were worst affected and are now finding it toughest
to secure funds.
When Alisa's facilities were revoked, the company had to
source loans at higher rates in order to pay suppliers for
goods, Chassebi said. He said the company's turnover was
expected to halve this year to 100 million dirhams. It has
already shed staff and warehouse space.
Privately, several bankers said they had withdrawn or, in
certain cases, recalled credit facilities given to commodity
traders and other sectors deemed risky, with one saying his bank
had targeted companies with debt higher than turnover and with
credit from more than a handful of banks.
With SMEs only accounting for about 3.8 percent of total
bank loans, the fallout from the sector's stress should be
relatively contained. Still, after a buildup in losses, several
banks have lately taken steps to trim their SME business.
LARGER COMPANIES
United Arab Bank for instance is winding down its SME unit
to focus on larger companies after its 2015 earnings were
hobbled by a more than doubling in provisions.
RAKBANK said it was committed to the SME segment but was
focusing on growing its presence among larger companies. Union
National Bank (UNB) has tightened lending criteria for new SMEs,
according to banking sources, while Mashreq said it too had
tightened lending rules for new SMEs. UNB declined to comment.
Several international banks including Standard Chartered and
HSBC have also pulled back from the UAE's SME sector in
recent years.
Standard & Poor's expects the ratio of non-performing to
performing loans for the banks it covers in the UAE to climb to
about 4 percent or higher over the next four to six quarters,
still below the 5.1 percent level reached in 2012 in the wake of
the 2009 financial downturn.
Still, analysts warn the tide of bad debt could rise, as
some banks have not yet fully accounted for all bad loans due to
using different numbers of days to calculate defaults.
In the meantime traders are complaining about long delays in
getting approval for credit as banks ask for more paperwork,
marking a contrast with recent years when small businesses
gorged on credit after banks began to view them as a relatively
untapped and profitable lending avenue in a buoyant economy.
"In a negative economic environment, as soon as banks sniff
a problem in a particular sector, there can be a collective rush
to immediately reduce their exposures to that sector," Omar
Rahman, general counsel of Noor Bank, said.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David
Holmes)