* Dubai market up 32 pct this year
* Some fear a speculative bubble
* But surge may indicate start of long-term upswing
* Valuations not yet expensive
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, May 1 Trading volumes have doubled in the
past few months, wealthy individual investors from Saudi Arabia
and Kuwait are in town, and lucrative stock tips are again
discussed at dinner tables.
But the bull run in Dubai's share market may be only just
beginning.
The main stock index has soared 32 percent so far
this year, adding about $15 billion of value and making Dubai
one of the world's best-performing markets.
The emirate has a history of financial booms and busts, so
the rally could be setting the market up for a fall. The global
financial crisis and a crash of Dubai's property market pushed
the index down 80 percent between 2008 and 2012.
However, there are reasons to think Dubai's stock market may
now be in the early stages of a multi-year uptrend that reflects
a broader recovery of its economy, which is expected to grow by
around 4 percent this year.
Stocks are still not highly valued compared to the corporate
earnings growth projected for this year; there are signs of
fresh foreign money entering the market; and the real estate
sector - crucial for the health of banks and state investment
firms - is rebounding from a four-year slump.
"The recovery is in the beginning stage," said Nabil Al
Rantisi, managing director for brokerage services at MENA Corp,
an Abu Dhabi-based financial firm. "When things come back in
Dubai, they come back really strong."
SPECULATORS
Some other Gulf stock markets have been dominated by
short-term speculators this year. In Kuwait, the main index
is up 27 percent - but most of the rise is due to
gyrations in small-capital stocks favoured by speculators. The
weighted index, in which big blue chips have a larger
influence, is up just 9 percent this year.
Dubai's rally has been different. Two of the best-performing
stocks are blue chips that are crucial to the economy: top
property developer Emaar Properties, which is up 48
percent this year, and largest bank Emirates NBD, up
79 percent.
Mohammed Yasin, managing director at NBAD Securities, said
such stocks had been pushed down too far in the dark days of
Dubai's property crisis, when it seemed to some investors as if
conglomerates might default on their debt. With this threat
receding, stocks are returning to fair value, he said.
Dubai equities are on average now trading at about 12 times
last year's earnings, or close to 10 times this year's earnings
assuming profit growth of between 10 and 15 percent in 2013, he
estimated.
"Historically, before the crash, Dubai averaged around 15,
and some other emerging markets around the world are near there
now," Yasin said. "So there's still room to grow."
Beyond stocks' valuations, there is a sense that after a
dicey few years, Dubai has proved its trade and tourism-oriented
economic model still works: foreign direct investment (FDI) in
the emirate rose 17 percent last year, and traffic through its
airport is expanding at double-digit rates.
Yields on bonds issued by Dubai firms, and the prices of
credit default swaps (CDS) used to insure against a default by
Dubai, plunged last year as bond investors bought into this
view. The stock market may now be undergoing the same process.
"The CDS has stabilised, and FDI is growing. It's a recipe
for business confidence," said Talal Touqan, head of research at
major brokerage Al Ramz Securities.
Based on stocks' dividend yields, he calculated that a
price/earnings ratio of 13.3 times might be reasonable for Dubai
this year, which would roughly correspond to an index level of
2,400 points. The index closed at 2,137 points on Wednesday.
LACK OF IPOs
Still, while the stock market rally may be set to continue,
few people expect it to maintain the pace seen so far this year.
One problem is that while the business outlook for blue chips
has improved dramatically, smaller companies on the market may
struggle to benefit as much from the economic boom.
"Most of the small- and mid-cap companies faced a lot of
issues in the aftermath of the financial crisis," said Sebastien
Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
He cited excessive borrowing and a lack of clear corporate
strategies.
"These companies are expected to benefit from Dubai's
economic growth, but it's very difficult to say when this will
show up in their balance sheets," Henin said.
Another problem is that Dubai lacks a pipeline of new
company listings that could deepen its market and attract new
money. The last new listing was in early 2009; since then,
companies have found other ways to finance growth, rather than
submit to the difficult and time-consuming process of making
initial public offers of shares.
Nasdaq Dubai, set up in 2005 and one of the emirate's two
stock exchanges, has said it may launch an alternative market to
facilitate listings by small and medium-sized companies, but it
is not clear when this initiative would go ahead.
Two scheduled events this year may affect Dubai. Equity
index provider MSCI will decide in June whether to upgrade the
United Arab Emirates to emerging from frontier market status, a
move that could attract fresh money to Dubai.
Then in November, Dubai will hear whether its bid to host
the World Expo 2020 is successful. A winning bid would help to
justify heavy government and corporate spending on
infrastructure and real estate projects in coming years.
Even regardless of these two decisions, the outlook for
Dubai's market may be positive for some time. Yasin said the
emirate, and the surrounding region, were in the upward part of
an economic cycle that could last for several years. If so,
shares in property developer Emaar may only peak in 2014-2016,
when its new projects are well underway, he said.
"I will only get worried about the market overheating if we
have the same kind of gains in the second half of this year that
we've seen in the first half," Yasin said. "That would suggest
the market was overheating."
(Additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton)