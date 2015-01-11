DUBAI Jan 11 Dubai's DAMAC will list
on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday, a bourse
spokesman said, after the developer offered holders of its
London-listed global depository receipts (GDRs) shares in its
holding company instead.
DAMAC in December received approval from the United Arab
Emirates' Securities and Commodities Authority to list on the
DFM, according to a filing to the London Stock Exchange.
The developer offered 23.08 shares in its holding company
for each GDR held in Damac Real Estate Development Co (DRED) in
an offer that closed last Friday.
The holding company - owner of about 86 percent of DRED,
Naeem Brokerage estimates - will now list on the DFM on Monday,
a bourse spokesman said. GDR holders own the remainder of DRED.
"We believe that the DFM listing would provide a good boost
to DAMAC's stock profile," Naeem Brokerage wrote in a note.
"In general, it does make financial sense for companies to
be listed in markets where they operate, and importantly, the
move should help improve the stock's liquidity and attract more
retail investors."
Naeem estimates more than 90 percent of DAMAC's property
handovers will be in Dubai.
"With such high exposure towards Dubai, management cannot
afford to ignore local listing, especially given the
participation from local/retail investors," Naeem added, giving
the stock an accumulate recommendation.
DAMAC listed in London in December 2013, raising $348
million from the GDR sale. It was the first Dubai property firm
to list on the U.K. exchange but joined a number of other UAE
companies to go public there due to the Gulf country's
unfavourable regulatory regime.
DAMAC reported a 166 percent rise in third-quarter profit in
November, on the back of Dubai's buoyant real estate market.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)