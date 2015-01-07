ABU DHABI Jan 7 The United Arab Emirates
government would favour a merger of the main Abu Dhabi and Dubai
bourses, but the decision is up to the exchanges themselves,
economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said on Wednesday.
He was speaking at a session of the Federal National
Council, an advisory body to the government, where some members
asked the government to work to facilitate a merger and to
introduce a timeline for it to take place.
A possible merger of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange with
the Dubai Financial Market has been discussed on and
off for years, and at one stage investment banks were hired to
advise on a tie-up.
But sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last year
the idea had been shelved for the foreseeable future as terms
for the politically-sensitive move could not be agreed. For one
thing, wild swings in stock prices over the past couple of years
have made it difficult to value assets.
"If at this stage, we as a regulator - if there is a
proposition to merge the two markets, we are with it," Mansouri
said. "And, if not, we understand."
He also said, "We hope there is one market because as a
regulator it would be easier to supervise."
A merger might energise financial markets in the UAE, making
it easier for investors to operate across the markets,
stimulating trade and attracting more foreign investment.
The Abu Dhabi exchange is fully owned by the Abu Dhabi
government, while the Dubai Financial Market is 79.63 percent
owned by Borse Dubai, a subsidiary of sovereign fund Investment
Corporation of Dubai.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Maha El Dahan; Writing by
Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)