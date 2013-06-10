DUBAI, June 10 The United Arab Emirates'
securities regulator has decided to allow investors to trade
subscription rights for share offers, the regulator said on
Monday.
The reform allows a shareholder who does not want to or
cannot subscribe to a share issue to sell the rights, the
Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said in a statement.
"The regulation will provide new investment options and give
greater depth to local financial markets," it said.
The SCA also said it had decided to make the use of
machine-readable mark-up language XBRL, a global standard for
exchanging business information, compulsory for listed public
joint stock companies and brokerage firms.
The system will be introduced in the UAE from the start of
2014, when annual reports for 2013 will be released using it.
The UAE is seeking to make its financial markets more
attractive to foreign capital. On Tuesday index compiler MSCI
will decide whether to upgrade the UAE from frontier to
emerging market status.
Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's biggest stock market,
introduced trading in subscription rights for share offers last
November.