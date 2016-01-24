DUBAI The United Arab Emirates plans to further remove subsidies on energy, including electricity and gas sold to power generators, UAE daily newspaper The National reported on Sunday.

"We have done it with petrol and diesel, next is electricity. We must remove remaining subsidies from electricity generation," Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, the UAE's Energy Minister was quoted as saying from Davos at the World Economic Forum.

"Most of it is not subsidised, the majority of the tariff is fair. But there are old gas contracts that are not realistic and do not reflect fair pricing," he added.

The UAE liberalised domestic gasoline and diesel prices in August last year to reduce pressure on the state budget amid low oil prices.

